Two People Rushed To Hospital After Micoud Crash – St. Lucia Times

Emergency personnel from the Micoud Fire Station rushed a man and a woman to the hospital after two vehicles collided head-on Saturday.

The emergency personnel responded with a fire truck and an ambulance after learning at about 9:30 am of the accident at the Ti Rocher junction.

Both accident victims, identified as the drivers of the vehicles involved in the crash, were said to be stable when the responders transported them to the hospital.

The Micoud collision was the latest in a spate of accidents this year.

Three men, two in their twenties and one aged 61 have so far died as a result of separate road accidents since the year started.

Photo from social media.