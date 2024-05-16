Stakeholders Commend Sandals Support For Youth Cricket – St. Lucia Times

Under-19 cricket in Saint Lucia has continued to grow from strength to strength, and credit is being given to the ongoing corporate sponsorship that Sandals Resorts has invested in the island’s national Under-19 programme.

This year marked the 7th edition of the Sandals Under-19 Cup, with top honours being taken once again by the Gros Islet cricket team coached by the highly regarded Alton Crafton.

In reflecting on his team’s win, coach Crafton commended Sandals Resorts in Saint Lucia, “I would like to commend Sandals for supporting such a tournament. Without sponsorship nothing would happen. The boys now have an opportunity to showcase their talent, showcase their skill and enjoy the game they love so very much.”

Coach Crafton also noted the tremendous work that has gone into allowing Gros Islet to capture back to back titles, “the boys worked hard, when things were tough they were able to pull it through both with the ball and the bat. Kudos also to the parents, the rest of the coaching staff and the cricket association.”

President of the Saint Lucia National Cricket Association (SLNCA) Wayne Auguste noted that the sponsorship of the Under-19 cricket tournament by Sandals Resorts, is another welcomed investment in the island’s young people by corporate Saint Lucia, “sponsorship is investment and it is most welcome. We at the SLNCA have a profound responsibility to ensure the proper management of such investment, so the returns benefit not just us at the SLNCA and the island’s young cricketers, but also makes Sandals Resorts a very proud corporate citizen of Saint Lucia. On behalf of the SLNCA and the young cricketers who competed in the tournament, their clubs, parents, team managers, and supporters, I extended heartfelt thanks to Sandals Resorts for the sponsorship of the 2024 Saint Lucia National Cricket Association Under-19 cricket tournament, and we all look forward to a continued healthy and warm relationship with Sandals Resorts in 2025 and beyond.”

Speaking on behalf of the resort company, Regional Public Relations and Communications Manager for the Eastern Caribbean Sunil Ramdeen assured that Sandals Resorts stands committed to supporting developmental programmes which create opportunity for young athletes to realise their full potential, “when you reflect on the fact that Saint Lucia has produced two West Indies Under-19 captains over the past few years in Kimani Melius and Ackeem Auguste, the fact that they have transitioned several players into the West Indies youth and now senior set-up, and the fact that they have excelled in the Windwards Under-19 tournament over the past few years, we are overwhelmingly proud that Sandals was able to play some small part in that success.”

Ramdeen noted that Sandals Resorts looks forward to its continued partnership with stakeholders in Saint Lucia, “beyond cricket we provide support for the island’s young golfers, tennis players, footballers etc., so we are very excited to help create platforms to allow young Saint Lucian sportsmen and women to be all they can be.”

