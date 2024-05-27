T20 World Cup Safety A Priority For CARICOM IMPACS – St. Lucia Times

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) continues to play a pivotal role in the execution of the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup ensuring safety, efficiency, and adherence to best practices to deliver one of the region’s most memorable and secure sporting events.

Collaborating with regional and international partners, CARICOM IMPACS has been working assiduously over the past few months equipping security officials with the necessary expertise to uphold world class safety standards during the tournament which takes place from 1-29 June 2024.

Mr. Earl Harris, Assistant Director – Corporate Services, CARICOM IMPACS emphasised that this region has a rich legacy of hosting major sporting events, which has evolved significantly as there are many more players and stakeholders involved than there was previously. “This means that the environment is very dynamic whereby risks and threats are ever evolving and can change overnight. The key to mitigating these is constant monitoring and vigilance and, in that regard, so far, all indicators suggest low to moderate threat levels,” he assured.

He added that events such as the T20 tend to attract worldwide participation and CARICOM IMPACS is ensuring that there is constant attention and attentiveness to not only ensure the safest games but the most enjoyable as well.

“We simply cannot relax. People might say the games are almost ready to start, but it is in that moment of relaxation that someone seizes an opportunity to make trouble. This is the time we are ramping up and being ever so vigilant to ensure that everyone has a good experience coming to this part of the world to either participate or spectate,” Mr. Harris said.

CARICOM IMPACS has been focused on developments that highlight its commitment to dealing with critical issues surrounding the execution of this region-wide sporting event. The organisation has been leading the charge, in the provision of essential knowledge and tools to professionals in the criminal justice system including conducting weekly threat assessments with strategic partners and keeping law enforcement agencies informed about potential risks; conducting various training programs such as cybersecurity, cultural sensitivity, sports corruption as well as enabling them to navigate the complexities of migration effectively.

Mr. Harris reiterated: “We at CARICOM IMPACS want the region to know that there is an architecture that deals with crime and security, whether it is the World Cup or not. It is there 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year and it really takes a collaborative effort with all the arms and institutions working together to showcase what the region has to offer, because the games will come and go but people will remember how safe they felt being here in the Caribbean.”

He noted that significant work is being undertaken in the background to ensure that everyone has a consistent experience, as they travel from one host country to the other, where they are met with professional people who are doing their jobs to make it a safe environment, both inside and outside of the venue.

Mr. KJ Singh, Head of Operations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, Cricket West Indies (CWI), highlighted the critical partnership, particularly with CARICOM IMPACS, as a vital tool for the success of the tournament.

He also took the opportunity to thank all the host governments that have been working tirelessly to put systems in place to ensure the success of the event. “CARICOM IMPACS has given an intimate look on a daily basis of what systems are in place from both a national and regional perspective. I must commend CARICOM IMPACS for the work that they are doing to keep citizens very safe in this region. I have a much deeper understanding and appreciation for the hard work they do in the region,” he stressed.

Mr. Singh also signaled the ICC’s satisfaction with CWI’s partnership with CARICOM IMPACS which they consider to be a gold standard in collaboration and information sharing from a synergistic perspective.

He indicated that the CWI plans to continue with this partnership well beyond the World Cup.

SOURCE: Caribbean Community Implementation Agency for Crime and Security/SLT