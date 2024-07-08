Regional Under 19 Male Cricket To Bowl Off In SVG

by Robertson Henry

KINGSTOWN, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES: The re-scheduled 2024 Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Under-19 Cricket Tournament will bowl off this coming Thursday July 11, 2024, at three grounds.

According to Junie Mitchum – CWI Project officer – Development, Cricket Department, following a meeting held on Thursday July 04, 2024 by the WI Men’s Under-19 Championship Event Team to decide on the hosting of the 2024 tournament, a number of decisions were taken.

The format of the tournament will move from a previously planned 3-day to a 2-day and 50-overs, of which there will be four 2-day matches, and five rounds of 50-over matches.

Thursday and Friday July 11 – 12, will see the playing of the first round of 2-day matches at the Arnos Vale Cricket Ground, Park Hill Playing Field, and Sion Hill Playing Field.

July 14 – 15 will see the playing of the second round of 2-day matches at the Arnos Vale Cricket Ground, Park Hill Playing Field, and Sion Hill Playing Field, third round of 2-day matches will be July 17 – 18 at the Arnos Vale Cricket Ground, Park Hill Playing Field, and Cumberland Playing Field.

The fourth and final round of 2-day matches will be July 20 – 21 at the Arnos Vale Cricket Ground, Park Hill Playing Field, and Sion Hill Playing Field; with a 9:30 a.m. start on all days.

The 50-over matches begin on July 23rd, and will be played on July 24th, 26th, 28th, and 30th, respectively.

Barbados, Leeward Islands, Jamaica, and Guyana Under-19 teams along with four match officials are scheduled to arrive in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday July 08, 2024, while Trinidad and Tobago is expected to arrive on Wednesday July 10, 2024.

The Windward Islands team is already in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for a training camp which was cut short by the passage of Hurricane Beryl.