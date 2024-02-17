Successful Coaches Receive Football Certificates – St. Lucia Times

On Saturday 17th February the St. Lucia Football Association Inc. presented Certificates to the successful coaches who participated in the recently held C Licence Concacaf Coaching Course.

The presentation took place at the SLFA’s Inc. Conference Room in La Clery, with CoachingEducator Mr. Solomon Alexander facilitating.

The successful coaches are as follows

 Ellaisha Marquis Macrina Fanus Shania Charles Mineva Charles

 Leanna Wallace Chermalyn albert Ernasha Nanton Sabbatus Hunte Alvin Poyotte and Stephen Evans

SOURCE: St. Lucia Football Association Inc.