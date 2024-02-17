Successful Coaches Receive Football Certificates – St. Lucia Times

On Saturday 17th February the St. Lucia Football Association Inc. presented Certificates to the successful coaches who participated in the recently held C Licence Concacaf Coaching Course.
The presentation took place at the SLFA’s Inc. Conference Room in La Clery, with CoachingEducator Mr. Solomon Alexander facilitating.
The successful coaches are as follows
Ellaisha Marquis Macrina Fanus Shania Charles Mineva Charles
Leanna Wallace Chermalyn albert Ernasha Nanton Sabbatus Hunte Alvin Poyotte and Stephen Evans
SOURCE: St. Lucia Football Association Inc.
