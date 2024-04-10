Saint Lucia’s Louise Victor-Frederick On CWI Board – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia’s Louise Victor-Frederick is among three women Cricket West Indies (CWI) has appointed as independent directors on its Board.

A CWI release described Victor-Frederick as a seasoned branding and communications strategist with a wealth of experience.

The CWI said that with a Master’s degree in International Public Relations and Global Communications Management and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Mrs. Victor has made significant contributions to the corporate landscape of Saint Lucia.

She also serves as a Director of the Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture.

Victor-Frederick and Ms. Diann Campbell join the CWI Board as new appointees, while Mrs. Debra Coryat-Patton returns to the Board.

Campbell, a distinguished Jamaican cricket administrator with nearly three decades of experience, holds a Master’s degree in Human Resource Management and a Bachelor’s degree in History, with a minor in Politics.

Coryat-Patton is an accomplished Attorney-at-Law from Trinidad & Tobago, specialising in Employment Law, Intellectual Property Law, and Diplomatic Protocol.

She is also a Chartered Director and Chartered Corporate Secretary.

CWI hailed the appointment of three women to its Board as marking a historic milestone for gender diversity and inclusion within the organisation.

“Since the beginning, I’ve advocated for diversity and inclusion within CWI to ensure fairness both on and off the field. This appointment is a natural progression of our ongoing commitment,” CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow stated.

CWI has also reappointed prominent Barbadian entrepreneur Mr. Hallam Nichols as an Independent Director.

All four appointments are for one year, ending in March 2025.