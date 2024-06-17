Pierre Praises Saint Lucia’s Anti-Crime Alliances – St. Lucia Times

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has praised Saint Lucia’s strategic alliances with others including the Americans, British and French in the fight against gun and drug trafficking.

“If we continue to work together, the scourge of drugs and guns into our country will lessen,” Pierre, responsible for National Security, asserted.

He spoke at Monday’s regular pre-cabinet press briefing.

In the past few weeks, the French Navy and the United States Coast Guard have reported significant cocaine and marijuana seizures in the Caribbean.

They have also arrested several suspects.

Prime Minister Pierre disclosed that a dog the French donated to assist in the fight against crime in Saint Lucia is undergoing training with its Saint Lucian handler.

He said the collaboration with Saint Lucia’s strategic partners was continuing.

“But as in most intelligence matters, these things cannot be disclosed in public,” the National Security Minister told reporters.

