Jamaica Welcomes Inaugural InterCaribbean Airways Flight From Barbados – St. Lucia Times

KINGSTON, JAMAICA – February 7, 2024 – Over 70 passengers and crew arrived in Jamaica on yesterday aboard InterCaribbean Airways’ inaugural flight from Bridgetown, Barbados to Kingston.

The ‘Irie’ flight received its name to commemorate the birthday of musical legend Bob Marley and the airline’s 32-year anniversary while visitors received a warm welcome at Norman Manley International Airport from tourism officials.

Minister Barlett in his speech read by Odette Dyer, Regional Director, JTB noted, “Today is a true testament of the confidence our airline partners have in the destination, and we take that confidence seriously. This flight is evidence of the power of connectivity and the belief that, through collaboration, we can achieve greater heights,” Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett expressed in his speech.

He indicated that his team worked diligently to build out a robust destination assurance programme and takes pride in providing the highest level of service, safety, and security for the island.

“This new flight provides us with a greater opportunity to connect with the Caribbean. We look forward to increasing gateway connectivity which will in turn contribute to our goal of reaching five million visitors by 2025,” added Minister Bartlett.

Director of Tourism at the Jamaica Tourist Board, Donovan White, expressed his optimism for the future of this new flight out of Barbados.

“As we embark on this new journey, it is important that we acknowledge the significance of this new air lift. Jamaica and Barbados, provides to the world breathtaking landscapes, vibrant cultures, and warm hospitality, which embodies the Caribbean spirit. Together, both countries will be able to provide visitors with an amazing Caribbean experience.” he noted.

White added that he welcomes all the passengers for the inaugural flight and expressed gratitude to InterCaribbean for making Jamaica one of their flight destinations.

The airline will be offering non-stop weekly flights from Bridgetown, Barbados to the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with return flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

SOURCE: Jamaica Tourist Board. Photo: Founder and Chairman of InterCaribbean Airways, Lyndon Gardiner (centre-L) cuts the ribbon to commemorate the new flight to Jamaica. Participating in the exercise are (L-R) Richard Gibbs, Senior Director, AAJ, Dr. Jeanese Badenock, Dean, Faculty of Science and Technology, UWI, Cavehill Campus,John Lynch, Chairman, JTB, Trevor Sadler, CEO, InterCaribbean Airways, Fernando Vistrain, CEO, PACKAL (NMIA Operators), Lynisa Gardiner, Customer Service Experience Director, InterCaribbean Airways, Craig Chapple, Chief Operating Officer, InterCaribbean Airways, Winston Bayley, Honorary Consul of Barbados and Graham Clarke, Director for the Caribbean, MFAFT.