Saint Lucia Bakers To Meet Commerce Minister – St. Lucia Times

Fresh off the heels of a successful trade mission to the Republic of China (Taiwan) and given the crucial role bakers play in our daily sustenance, the Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs has initiated two broad-based meetings between members of the Bakers Association of Saint Lucia and Commerce Minister Emma Hippolyte alongside top-level technical officials.

The first meeting is scheduled for the Finance Administrative Centre in Pointe Seraphine on Tuesday 14th May, 2024 at 2:30 PM, whilst the second meeting is slated for the office of the Vieux Fort Town Council on Thursday 16th, May, 2024 at 10:00 AM.

These meetings are expected to facilitate open discussions of i) the challenges and opportunities within the baking sector, ii) the formalization and operational standardization of bakeries benefiting from the government subsidy programs, and iii) the support the Ministry can provide to ensure the growth and stability of this vital sector.

The aforementioned agenda items will allow for a more comprehensive perspective of the industry to better influence policy decisions and provide a stronger basis for action and targeted interventions.

Director of Commerce and Industry Mr. Esli Lafeuillée underscored the need for revitalization and modernization of the local baking industry. “We are eager to determine more creative, efficient and collaborative ways of doing business, whilst adhering to best practices,” he said. “For too long the baking industry has remained stagnated with very little room for expansion of the sector. There is so much untapped potential that is deserving of exploration. We desperately need to implement some of the innovative techniques observed during the recent trade mission to Taiwan.”

SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce