40 Songs Selected To Advance To Groovy, Power Soca Semifinals – St. Lucia Times

·3 min read
Home
Local News
40 Songs Selected To Advance To Groovy, Power Soca Semifinals – St. Lucia Times
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

20 groovy and power soca song submissions have qualified to advance in each category of the Soca Semifinals, the third stage in this year’s Groovy and Power Soca Monarch Competition, scheduled for Saturday, June 22, at the National Cultural Centre Grounds.

Artistes were required to perform their submissions live, before a panel of judges on Saturday, 8 June, and Sunday, June 9, for a chance to qualify for the next round of competition.

Soca Semifinals is open to the public, and starts from 6 pm on Saturday, June 22, at the National Cultural Centre Grounds.

Tickets are only $20 and are available at The Cell outlets island wide and at Steve’s Barbershop, Castries.

The defending Power Soca Monarch is Imran Nerdy, and defending Groovy Soca Monarch, Arthur Allain. The following artistes and songs were selected to advance to the semifinals.

The qualifying artistes are listed in alphabetical order, and not indicative of scores or judging preferences.

Power Soca Qualifiers
Groovy Soca Qualifiers
#
Sobriquet
Song Title
 
#
Sobriquet
Song Title
1
Bronxx, Mata, Ricky T
Better Than Them
1
Carlton CR Roberts
Ah Happy
2
Carlton CR Roberts
MATÉ
2
Eempey Slicker
Only Fan
3
Eempey Slicker
Again
3
Ezra D’funmachine
Sélibwé
4
Ezra D’funmachine
BeYOUtiful
4
Imran Nerdy
Money
5
Jarvin Octave
The Feeling
5
Jiggy and Ezra
Move
6
Jiggy
Side Work
6
Kardo
BLESSED
7
J’urgen
My Doudou
7
Keytinna
Royalty
8
KB
Revellers Anthem
8
Kisha Kay
By Myself
9
Kisha Kay, Nicole “Nicki” David
 It’s Carnival
9
Mac 11
Not Interested
10
Mantius
Any Ting
10
Mantius
Royal
11
Menell
Carnival is Here
11
Nintus
Nothing Cah Stop We
12
MNR
Take Over
12
Nireti and Naii
Vybe Already
13
Mongstar
Push It Back
13
Qpid
Carnival Nice
14
Orion
Good Day
14
Ricky T
Just Your Turn
15
Oshun
Energy
15
Sedale
Find A Way
16
Pablo
Unity
16
Shemmy J
Carnival Gros Pwell
17
Ricky T
Look Something To Talk About
17
Siah
Keep It
18
Sedale X Mata X Bronxx
More Rum
18
Sly
Damn Proud Lucian
19
Siah
Money Behavior
19
Solange
Jealous
20
Sly
Break Away
20
Ti blacks
Seasons

For updates relating to the Groovy and Power Soca Monarch Competition, visit www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or @carnivalsaintlucia on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

See also

The CPMC wishes all artistes best of luck in the next round of the competition as they prepare for the Monarch.

SOURCE: Carnival Planning and Management Committee 

Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.

 