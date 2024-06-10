40 Songs Selected To Advance To Groovy, Power Soca Semifinals – St. Lucia Times

20 groovy and power soca song submissions have qualified to advance in each category of the Soca Semifinals, the third stage in this year’s Groovy and Power Soca Monarch Competition, scheduled for Saturday, June 22, at the National Cultural Centre Grounds.

Artistes were required to perform their submissions live, before a panel of judges on Saturday, 8 June, and Sunday, June 9, for a chance to qualify for the next round of competition.

Soca Semifinals is open to the public, and starts from 6 pm on Saturday, June 22, at the National Cultural Centre Grounds.

Tickets are only $20 and are available at The Cell outlets island wide and at Steve’s Barbershop, Castries.

The defending Power Soca Monarch is Imran Nerdy, and defending Groovy Soca Monarch, Arthur Allain. The following artistes and songs were selected to advance to the semifinals.

The qualifying artistes are listed in alphabetical order, and not indicative of scores or judging preferences.

Power Soca Qualifiers

Groovy Soca Qualifiers

Sobriquet

Song Title



#

Sobriquet

Song Title

1

Bronxx, Mata, Ricky T

Better Than Them

1

Carlton CR Roberts

Ah Happy

2

Carlton CR Roberts

MATÉ

2

Eempey Slicker

Only Fan

3

Eempey Slicker

Again

3

Ezra D’funmachine

Sélibwé

4

Ezra D’funmachine

BeYOUtiful

4

Imran Nerdy

Money

5

Jarvin Octave

The Feeling

5

Jiggy and Ezra

Move

6

Jiggy

Side Work

6

Kardo

BLESSED

7

J’urgen

My Doudou

7

Keytinna

Royalty

8

KB

Revellers Anthem

8

Kisha Kay

By Myself

9

Kisha Kay, Nicole “Nicki” David

It’s Carnival

9

Mac 11

Not Interested

10

Mantius

Any Ting

10

Mantius

Royal

11

Menell

Carnival is Here

11

Nintus

Nothing Cah Stop We

12

MNR

Take Over

12

Nireti and Naii

Vybe Already

13

Mongstar

Push It Back

13

Qpid

Carnival Nice

14

Orion

Good Day

14

Ricky T

Just Your Turn

15

Oshun

Energy

15

Sedale

Find A Way

16

Pablo

Unity

16

Shemmy J

Carnival Gros Pwell

17

Ricky T

Look Something To Talk About

17

Siah

Keep It

18

Sedale X Mata X Bronxx

More Rum

18

Sly

Damn Proud Lucian

19

Siah

Money Behavior

19

Solange

Jealous

20

Sly

Break Away

20

Ti blacks

Seasons

For updates relating to the Groovy and Power Soca Monarch Competition, visit www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or @carnivalsaintlucia on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The CPMC wishes all artistes best of luck in the next round of the competition as they prepare for the Monarch.

SOURCE: Carnival Planning and Management Committee