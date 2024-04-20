RSS Unity Exercise ’24 Ends On A Successful Note – St. Lucia Times

The Inaugural Ceremony of Unity Exercise 24 commenced on Friday, April 5, 2024, at the Castries Comprehensive School. Present at the ceremony were Commissioner of Police Crusita Descartes-Pelius, Lieutenant Colonel Roberto Beltran (Staff Officer of Exercises of the Regional Security System), Deputy Commissioner of Police Wayne Charlery, and gazetted officers of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Delegates from the Regional Security System (RSS) and the Canadian Armed Forces were also in attendance.

Saint Lucia hosted over two hundred law enforcement officials and soldiers from the eight member states, namely: Saint Lucia (Host Nation), The Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts and Nevis, Barbados, Grenada, and Dominica. The exercises comprised a wide range of land and maritime simulations, including active shooter drills, gang fight responses, Hostage Scenarios on sea and land, narcotics interdictions, riot drills, maritime pursuits, and security and organization of VIP motorcades. These activities were all carried out safely and successfully under the guidance of the (RSS) Combined Joint Task Force (CJTF).

The participants were also treated to a Cultural Night, where attendees had the opportunity to experience some of Saint Lucia’s local traditions and cultural festivities. The evening featured well received performances by renowned local talents.

On Friday, April 12, 2024, Unity Exercise 2024 (UNEX’24) culminated in a closing ceremony and military parade held at the Sab Playing Field, Vigie, Castries. In attendance at this ceremony were the Acting Governor-General of Saint Lucia, His Excellency Cyril Errol Charles, Senior Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Ports, Transport, Physical Development, and Urban Renewal Hon. Stephenson King, the Attorney General of Saint Lucia, Leslie Mondesir, Alessandro Tedesco, Attaché-Security, Justice and Human Rights Cooperation, Deputy Executive Director of the Regional Security System Graham Archer, and Commissioner of Police Crusita Descartes-Pelius.