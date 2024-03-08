Rowley Names T&T, Saint Lucia As Crime Hotspots – St. Lucia Times

On Thursday, Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley singled out his country and Saint Lucia as two Caribbean crime hotspots.

“If there are two countries in the Caribbean that have serious crime problems, one is Trinidad and Tobago and the other one is Saint Lucia,” Rowley asserted.

He spoke at a People’s National Movement (PNM) public meeting in Chaguanas.

Rowley reiterated his criticism of former Saint Lucia Prime Minister Allen Chastanet.

On Monday night, Chastanet addressed an opposition United National Congress (UNC) meeting in T&T and outlined several measures to address crime in the Caribbean.

“No thanks, Tropical Trump, was Rowley’s response to the Saint Lucia politician.

At the time, Rowley spoke at his first installment of Conversations with the Prime Minister for 2024.

However, during Thursday night’s address to his ruling party meeting, the Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister again lashed out at Chastanet, who heads Saint Lucia’s opposition United Workers Party (UWP).

He told his audience that ‘a loser like Allen Chastanet’ had been brought to Trinidad and Tobago to speak on crime.

“Gang leaders down in Vieux Fort threatening to overthrow the government – killing one another,” Rowley said regarding the situation in Saint Lucia.

“They had to ask for outside help,” he recalled.

In March last year, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, responsible for National Security, announced help from the Regional Security System (RSS) among measures in response to a deadly gun violence surge in Vieux Fort.

“We are nowhere near that,” Prime Minister Rowley declared regarding Trinidad and Tobago.

He said the Twin Island Republic has engaged agencies.

“And we are going to have success along the way as we stay engaged,” Rowley stated.