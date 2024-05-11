Caribbean Records Dengue Fever Surge – St. Lucia Times

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has reported a major dengue fever surge in the Caribbean as the region observes Caribbean Mosquito Awareness Week 2024.

According to PAHO, so far this year, more than 6.5 million cases of dengue fever have been reported in the Americas, three times more than during the same period in 2023.

In the English, Dutch, and French-speaking Caribbean, more than 25,000 cases have already been reported, surpassing half of what was reported in the entire previous year.

PAHO Director Dr. Jarbas Barbosa has warned that dengue can be deadly if not diagnosed and treated promptly.

And he lamented the worrying dengue spike in the region.

According to the PAHO Director, the May 6 to 12 Mosquito Awareness Week allows everyone to cooperate to eliminate breeding sites, stop the spread of diseases, and protect communities, especially before and during the rainy season.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito lives inside and around homes and breeds in any container or object that collects water.

The mosquito can transmit dengue, chikungunya, and Zika, diseases that can cause fever, joint pain, skin rashes, and, in severe cases, even death.

Rising temperatures, the presence of garbage, containers that serve as breeding grounds, and weather events are among the factors contributing to the insect’s spread.

PAHO described the Caribbean Mosquito Awareness Week 2024 as an opportunity to organize, inform, and participate in clean-up days.