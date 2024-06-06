Road Closures Near The SAB, Vigie On Friday – St. Lucia Times

The intersection of Lanse Road to Sans Souci, along the John Compton Highway will be closed from 9 am to 12 noon and 5 pm – 7pm on Friday, 7 June, 2024 to facilitate the safe access of students to the SAB in Vigie for the National Schools Calypso competition.

A total of twenty schools have qualified to participate in this year’s National Schools Calypso competition.

The Competition will begin at 10 am and end at 5 pm. The following adjustments have been made to allow for the smooth flow of traffic.

Traffic Diversion

North Bound Traffic: from Castries City heading towards Gros Islet

During the road closures, traffic will be diverted through Sans Souci, utilizing the entrance near Serenity Park.

Following the morning road closures, the area will be converted to a northbound one-way access lane.

South Bound Traffic: from Gros Islet towards Castries City

All vehicles heading towards the city from the Gros-Islet area must enter through La Clery, or Sans Souci.

Where possible, drivers are encouraged to utilize the back roads to avoid delays in traffic and to practice safe driving habits.

SOURCE: Carnival Planning & Management Committee