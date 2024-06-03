Homicide Victim Survived Two Previous Stabbings – St. Lucia Times

A family member has disclosed that homicide victim Caleb Sydney survived two previous stabbings before the one on Saturday took his life.

“I think that’s the third time somebody would actually stab my brother,” older sibling Desmond Sydney told reporters regarding the fatal incident on Jeremie Street, Castries.

Desmond urged justice for his deceased brother, declaring that the perpetrator was a danger to others.

The police said they received the report at about 9:23 pm on Saturday, indicating that a female allegedly stabbed a male who had physically assaulted her in a bar.

Investigators identified the deceased as Caleb Sydney, alias ‘Scare Dem’, an Entrepot, Castries resident in his early forties.

Caleb’s brother, Desmond, recalled that many people took advantage of the deceased unfairly.

“I myself find myself in altercations for him and then I seeing it wasn’t worth it because of his lifestyle,” Desmond revealed.

He said the deceased was a gambler but not a bad individual who had ever shed anyone’s blood or would retaliate.

“My brother self, basically, he does gamble a lot, and anywhere that have gambling that’s where he does be,” Desmond explained.

A female suspect is in police custody regarding Saturday’s fatal stabbing.

Desmond wants the justice system to put away the person responsible for his brother’s death for a long time, or even forever.

Saint Lucia has so far recorded 34 homicides for the year.

PHOTO: Caleb Sydney – Deceased