Reports Say Russian Naval Exercises Coming To The Caribbean – St. Lucia Times

Multiple United States news reports quoting U.S. officials say Russia plans to send combat vessels into the Caribbean region this summer as part of naval exercises.

According to the officials, the exercises will likely include port calls in Cuba and possibly stops in Venezuela.

Venezuela has an ongoing border dispute with Guyana and claims over two-thirds of the latter’s territory in the resource-rich Essequibo region.

This week, Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo confirmed awareness of the Russian combat vessels report at a news conference.

“The President has spoken to several people in the region and the view is that, shared by some of our partners, is that it’s not something that we should worry about that it doesn’t represent a direct threat to Guyana and its interests,” Jagdeo stated.

However, the Guyana Vice President said his country is vigilant.

“We are keeping this issue firmly in our policy rader,” Jagdeo told reporters.

According to U.S. News reports, officials have revealed that they expect Russian ships to remain in the region throughout the summer and that similar exercises may follow.

The Guyana-Venezuela border dispute is currently before the International Court of Justice.