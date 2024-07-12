Police Recover Firearm, Ammunition

On Tuesday, July 8, 2024, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force carried out another successful series of joint exercises involving officers from the Special Operations Team, Bicycle Patrol Unit, Vulnerable Persons Team, Traffic Enforcement Team (TET), Special Services Unit (SSU) North, and the Gros-Islet Police Station.
During the operation, four (4) search warrants were executed. In one residence, one (1) male was arrested for the following offences: Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Cannabis Resin, Possession of Cannabis and Possession of Cannabis Resin with Intent to Supply.
The following items were recovered at the residence of thirty-five-year-old (35) Irv Edmund in Grand Riviere, Gros-Islet:
One (1) 9mm Pistol
Fifty-nine (59) rounds of 9mm ammunition
A quantity of cannabis resin
A quantity of cannabis
The Criminal Investigations Department in Gros-Islet, tasked with investigating this seizure, subsequently charged Irv Edmund with the respective offences. On Wednesday July 10, 2024, he was escorted to the Magistrate’s Court where he applied for bail. During the bail hearing, Irv Edmund pleaded guilty to the offences of:
Possession of Firearm
Possession of Ammunition
Possession of Cannabis Resin
Possession of Cannabis Resin with intent to supply
Possession of Cannabis
A further date has been scheduled where the court will determine his fate regarding these offences.
SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force
