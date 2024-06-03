Qualifiers Announced For Soca Monarch Quarterfinals – St. Lucia Times

After an overwhelming response from artistes following the call for submissions for the 2024 National Groovy and Power Soca Monarch competitions, a panel of judges sat for a listening audition to select the artists who qualify for the 2024 Soca Monarch Quarterfinals.
The following artistes and songs have been selected for the next round of the National Competition.
POWER SOCA FINALIST
GROOVY SOCA FINALIST
Name/Sobriquet
Song
Name/Sobriquet
Song
Benjie
Mas In We Heart
AhNil
Looking
Bronxx, Matta, Ricky T
Better than them
Bandit ft. Dev.
Toxic Water
Carlton CR Roberts
Maté
Bronxx
Gorilla Glue
Chap
Green Card
Buffalo
Sail Away
DJ Mintek
Fog It Up
Carlton CR Roberts
Ah Happy
Eempey Slicker
Again
Chairman
Free Up
Ezra D’FunMachine
BeYoutiful
Crown
Real Veteran
Fross
AI Invasion
Eempey Slicker
Only Fan
G. Punga
Class-E
Esteblazin
Live In The Moment
Ilah Man
Charge Up
Ezra D’FunMachine
Selibwe
J’urgen
My Doudou
Freddie
Party Season
Jarvin Octave
The Feeling
Imran Nerdy
Money
Jastar
Troublemaker
Invader
Focus
Jiggy
Side Work
J’urgen
Confidentiality
KB
Revelers Anthem
Jae, J’uren
Drunk Already
Keenan La
Flooding De Road
Jiggy
Move
Kisha Kay, Claudette “CP” Peters, Nicole David
It’s Carnival
Kardo
Blessed
Mac 11
De Wife
Keenan La
Right Now
Mantius
Anyting
Keytinna
Royalty
Menell
Carnival Is Here
Kisha Kay
By Myself
Migz
Bumpa Magic
Mac 11
Not Interested
MNR
Take Over
Mantius
Royal
Mongstar
Push It Back
Mata
Mal Pale
Mowgly
Play
MNR
Send It
Orion
Good Day
Mongstar
Look Who’s Back
Oshun
Energy
Mowgly
Rum Done
Oz
Out and Mad Out
Naii
Down Dey
Pablo
Unity
Nintus
Nothing Cah Stop We
Qpid
Famalay
Noreto
Vybe Already
Ricky T
Look Something to Talk About
Oshun
Champion
Sedale, Mata, Bronx
More Rum
Qpid
Carnival Nice
Shemmy J
Flowers
Ricky T
Just Your Turn
Siah
Money Behaviour
Sedale
Find a Way
Slack
Fake
Shayne King
Pucker Up
Sly
Break Away
Shemmy J
Carnival Gros Pwel
Umpa, Ti Blacks
Carnival Fun
Siah
Keep It
Vic Nation
Shots
Slack
Skin
Young DP
For The Carnival
Sly
Damn Proud Lucian
Zido
Sit – If I Die, I Die
Solange
Jealous
Zionomi
Side Work
Ti Blacks
Seasons
In the Quarterfinals stage, the 40 qualifying artistes will be required to perform their songs to a panel of judges on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday June 9, 2024. This session is not open to the public.
20 artists will then be selected in each category to move on to the Semi-final round of competition on Saturday, June 22.
This show is open to the general public and will be held at the National Cultural Centre Grounds from 6pm. Tickets are only $20 and are available from Steve’s Barbershop and The Cell outlets island wide.
For updates relating to the Groovy and Power Soca Monarch Competition, visit us at www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or @carnivalsaintlucia on Facebook or Instagram. The CPMC wishes all artistes best of luck in the next round of the competition as they prepare for the Monarch.
SOURCE: Carnival Planning and Management Committee
