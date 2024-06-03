Qualifiers Announced For Soca Monarch Quarterfinals – St. Lucia Times

After an overwhelming response from artistes following the call for submissions for the 2024 National Groovy and Power Soca Monarch competitions, a panel of judges sat for a listening audition to select the artists who qualify for the 2024 Soca Monarch Quarterfinals.

The following artistes and songs have been selected for the next round of the National Competition.

POWER SOCA FINALIST



GROOVY SOCA FINALIST

Name/Sobriquet

Song



Name/Sobriquet

Song

Benjie

Mas In We Heart

AhNil

Looking

Bronxx, Matta, Ricky T

Better than them

Bandit ft. Dev.

Toxic Water

Carlton CR Roberts

Maté

Bronxx

Gorilla Glue

Chap

Green Card

Buffalo

Sail Away

DJ Mintek

Fog It Up

Carlton CR Roberts

Ah Happy

Eempey Slicker

Again

Chairman

Free Up

Ezra D’FunMachine

BeYoutiful

Crown

Real Veteran

Fross

AI Invasion

Eempey Slicker

Only Fan

G. Punga

Class-E

Esteblazin

Live In The Moment

Ilah Man

Charge Up

Ezra D’FunMachine

Selibwe

J’urgen

My Doudou

Freddie

Party Season

Jarvin Octave

The Feeling

Imran Nerdy

Money

Jastar

Troublemaker

Invader

Focus

Jiggy

Side Work

J’urgen

Confidentiality

KB

Revelers Anthem

Jae, J’uren

Drunk Already

Keenan La

Flooding De Road

Jiggy

Move

Kisha Kay, Claudette “CP” Peters, Nicole David

It’s Carnival

Kardo

Blessed

Mac 11

De Wife

Keenan La

Right Now

Mantius

Anyting

Keytinna

Royalty

Menell

Carnival Is Here

Kisha Kay

By Myself

Migz

Bumpa Magic

Mac 11

Not Interested

MNR

Take Over

Mantius

Royal

Mongstar

Push It Back

Mata

Mal Pale

Mowgly

Play

MNR

Send It

Orion

Good Day

Mongstar

Look Who’s Back

Oshun

Energy

Mowgly

Rum Done

Oz

Out and Mad Out

Naii

Down Dey

Pablo

Unity

Nintus

Nothing Cah Stop We

Qpid

Famalay

Noreto

Vybe Already

Ricky T

Look Something to Talk About

Oshun

Champion

Sedale, Mata, Bronx

More Rum

Qpid

Carnival Nice

Shemmy J

Flowers

Ricky T

Just Your Turn

Siah

Money Behaviour

Sedale

Find a Way

Slack

Fake

Shayne King

Pucker Up

Sly

Break Away

Shemmy J

Carnival Gros Pwel

Umpa, Ti Blacks

Carnival Fun

Siah

Keep It

Vic Nation

Shots

Slack

Skin

Young DP

For The Carnival

Sly

Damn Proud Lucian

Zido

Sit – If I Die, I Die

Solange

Jealous

Zionomi

Side Work

Ti Blacks

Seasons

In the Quarterfinals stage, the 40 qualifying artistes will be required to perform their songs to a panel of judges on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday June 9, 2024. This session is not open to the public.

20 artists will then be selected in each category to move on to the Semi-final round of competition on Saturday, June 22.

This show is open to the general public and will be held at the National Cultural Centre Grounds from 6pm. Tickets are only $20 and are available from Steve’s Barbershop and The Cell outlets island wide.

For updates relating to the Groovy and Power Soca Monarch Competition, visit us at www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or @carnivalsaintlucia on Facebook or Instagram. The CPMC wishes all artistes best of luck in the next round of the competition as they prepare for the Monarch.

SOURCE: Carnival Planning and Management Committee