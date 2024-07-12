‘No Regret’ – King On Joining SLP Cabinet

Castries North MP Stephenson King has lauded the policies of the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP), especially its assistance to vulnerable citizens, and declared no regret after joining the Labour Cabinet.

King is the Senior Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Ports, Transport, Physical Development, and Urban Renewal.

“I have absolutely no regret, first, stepping out, second, standing up and thirdly participating and joining the Government of the Saint Lucia Labour Party,” he declared to applause from attendees at this week’s Castries East Constituency conference of the Labour Party.

King lauded Labour’s mission and message and the ‘strong leadership’ of party leader and Prime Minister, Philip J. Pierre.

He said Pierre spoke to the needs of the people and serving people first, doing what is necessary for citizens.

“When you, the people, have entrusted us with your vote to give us a victory, we must defend that victory to ensure that we continue to do the good work for the people of this country,” the Castries North MP declared.

King also appeared to promise his constituency’s support for the SLP at the next elections.

“Let me assure you that whenever the Prime Minister decides to make an announcement, Castries North collectively will raise its hands together and to support the government of the Saint Lucia Labour Party,” he stated.

King was at the center of media and public attention in June 2021 amid rumors that he was going to leave the United Workers Party, which he once led.

Shortly before the 2021 general elections, he announced he would participate as an independent candidate.

The former Saint Lucia Prime Minister retained the seat Castries North seat after the polls which the incumbent UWP administration lost as the Labour Party surged into Government by a landslide.

In explaining his reasons for leaving the UWP which accused him of treachery, King said he was unable to recognise the founding principles of the party which was in the government and which he was ‘supposedly’ a part of.

“Sa pa Flambeau,” he famously asserted, a declaration in Kweyol indicating that the UWP was no longer what it used to be.