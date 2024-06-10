Police Recover Firearm After Marchand Double Homicide – St. Lucia Times

On Saturday, June 8, 2024, about 11:45am, the Marchand Police Station responded to a report of a double homicide, which occurred along Marchand Road, in Castries.

Two male victims were discovered unresponsive by the responding officers, with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims were conveyed to the Owen King European Union (OKEU) Hospital where they were pronounced dead by medical personnel at the institution. The two victims have been identified as:

Twenty-year-old (20) Thaddeus Denis alias “Coco Boy” of Black Mallet, Castries.

Evitus Lynch Junior alias “Red Boy” of Black Mallet, Castries.

The Major Crimes Unit led the investigation into this matter, with support from the Marchand Police Station. During the course of their investigations a male suspect was observed and subsequently apprehended.

In his possession was a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol, with a magazine containing eleven (11) rounds of 9mm calibre ammunition.

He has been identified as thirty-three-year-old (33) Alton Jn Jacques, of Marchand, Boulevard. Alton Jn Jacques has been charged for the offences of: Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

Anyone with information regarding these matters can share details with the Marchand Police Station by dialing 456-3885 or the Major Crimes Unit at 456-3754.

Alternatively, they can provide anonymous tips by dialing 555 (the Crime Hotline) or by utilizing the RSLPF Crime Hotline Application, which is available in Google Play Store.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Internet stock image.