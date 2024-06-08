Police Probe Suspected Fatal Hit And Run – St. Lucia Times

On Saturday, June 8, 2024, about 4:00am, Police Officers attached to the Anse La Raye Police Station responded to a report of a suspected vehicular collision-related death, of a male, at Venus Millet, quarter of Anse La Raye.

Investigators discovered an unresponsive male victim lying on the ground with apparent injuries about the body.

Medical personnel were also present on the scene, who assessed the victim, pronouncing him dead. The deceased has been identified as thirty-four-year-old (34) Brad Pelage alias “Pot Head”, of Vanard, Anse La Raye.

This matter is being treated as a Hit and Run vehicular collision.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can share details with the Anse La Raye Police Station by dialing 456-3600.

Alternatively, they can provide anonymous tips by dialing 555 (the Crime Hotline) or by utilizing the RSLPF Crime Hotline Application, which is available in Google Play Store.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force