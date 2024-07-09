American Duo Charged For Firearm, Ammunition Possession

On Friday, July 5, 2024, nearing midnight, officers attached to the Special Patrol Team were on mobile patrol, when they recovered a firearm and ammunition in Ravine Chabot, Castries.

The officers were conducting a routine patrol, when they observed a suspicious motor vehicle obstructing vehicular traffic.

This vehicle was occupied by a female passenger and a male driver. The officers had cause to conduct a search of the motor vehicle.

During the search, one (1) black 9mm Glock 17 pistol which contained a magazine and seventeen (17) rounds of 9mm ammunition was recovered.

Consequently, both individuals were arrested and charged for Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition. The occupants of the vehicle have been identified as:

Katian Camlia Thomas a thirty-five-year-old (35) American female.

Vicakcy L. Weekes a thirty-seven-year-old (37) American male.

The duo were escorted to the Magistrate’s Court for bail purposes. The court denied Vikacy Weekes’ bail application. The court granted Katian Thomas bail with the following conditions:

Possession of Firearm: fifteen thousand dollars (XCD15, 000.00) cash, suitable surety, or land documents.

Possession of Ammunition: ten thousand dollars (XCD10, 000.00) cash, suitable surety, or land documents.

Surrender all travel documents and refrain from leaving the country.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. PHOTO: Stock image.