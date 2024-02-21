Police Officers Complete Fingerprint Course – St. Lucia Times

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) is proud to announce the successful completion of the Foundation Fingerprint Course, held from January 29, 2024, to February 9, 2024. The programme, facilitated by Mr. Narace Ramnarine of the Law Enforcement Advanced Development Company Ltd (L.E.A.D.C.O), is part of the RSLPF’s ongoing commitment to consistently enhance the skills and knowledge of its officers.

Eight dedicated officers participated in the intensive training, which was conducted by a highly qualified fingerprint expert from the United Kingdom (UK) with over forty- four (44) years of experience in the field. The course provided participants with a comprehensive understanding of fingerprint identification techniques, further strengthening the RSLPF’s investigative capabilities.

The training course is accredited, ensuring that the skills and knowledge gained by the participants are recognized and respected internationally. This accreditation underscores the RSLPF’s commitment to providing its officers with world-class training opportunities. The RSLPF continues to prioritize the professional development of its officers, equipping them with the necessary skills to serve the community effectively and efficiently.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force