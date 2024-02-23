Police Launch Probe Into Dennery Homicide – St. Lucia Times

On Thursday, February 22, 2024, about 9:40 p.m., the Richfond Police Station responded to a report of a fatal shooting, at Richfond, Dennery.

Baune Dumar, a forty-seven-year-old (47) resident of Grande Ravine, Dennery sustained multiple apparent gunshot injuries.

He succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased by a medical practitioner on the scene.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact the Richfond Police Station at the 456-3690 or the Major Crimes Unit at 456-3754.

Alternatively, anonymous tips can be given by dialing the number 555 (the Crime Hotline) or by using the RSLPF Crime Hotline Application, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force