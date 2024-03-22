Police Complete Major Case Management Course – St. Lucia Times

On Thursday, March 12, 2024, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) participated in the Major Case Management course at the Police Force Academy. The course culminated on Thursday March 14, 2024, with a closing ceremony, held at the Police Force Academy.

The course was facilitated by Hugo Boilard, Nedo Mirjanic and Michael McCreedy of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, in conjunction with the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF). The Major Case Management System utilizes a command triangle formation in every major case investigation. This approach enhances investigative capabilities and streamlines the handling of complex cases.

Fifty-seven (57) participants benefited from this training which included four (4) members of the Guyana Police Force and one (1) Customs Officer from Guyana. Three (3) members of the Saint Lucia Customs and Excise Department were also part of the proceedings.

The inclusion of regional counterparts, and other national bodies, underscores the RSPLF’s commitment to crime fighting by cooperating with other agencies, locally and regionally. The participants left the Police Force Academy eager to implement the Major Case Management (MCM) system, which is a critical tool to improve operational efficiency.

