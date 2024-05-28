Pierre Praises Diaspora’s Role In Saint Lucia’s Development – St. Lucia Times

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has praised the Diaspora’s contribution to Saint Lucia’s development in an address to Saint Lucians living in the United Kingdom.

He spoke at the 45th Independence Anniversary of Saint Lucia Gala in the United Kingdom.

“I want to thank you for your meaningful contribution to the economy of Saint Lucia over many decades,” Pierre told his audience.

“As we move ahead on that journey we want all hands on deck and, as such, the important role and contribution of the Diaspora cannot be overstated in the pursuit of sustainable national development,” he declared.

“Not only have you provided financial support to relatives and friends but you have been a source of inspiration to us back home,” Pierre stated.

He noted the achievements of many overseas-based Saint Lucians in business, sports, academia, art, and other endeavours that continue to elevate their country’s international standing.

Pierre also assured the gathering of his government’s commitment to measures to bring the Diaspora even deeper into Saint Lucia’s national development process.

In recognition of the importance of the Diaspora, the PM disclosed that this year, the government will roll out the programme to grant citizenship to children of second-generation Saint Lucians who were not born in Saint Lucia.

He explained that as a result, third-generation Saint Lucians would now become Saint Lucian citizens.

In addition, this year, the Parliament will enact the Diaspora Investment Bill.

The measure would incentivize Saint Lucians living in the Diaspora to invest in Saint Lucia.

“Saint Lucia is your home; it is our home; we are one people,” the Prime Minister asserted.