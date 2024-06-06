$800,000 Injection For Distress Support Fund – St. Lucia Times

The anxiety of becoming homeless and dispossessed as a result of a fire and other natural and man-made hazards can feel overwhelming.
Survivors of house fires confront uncertainties and endure tribulation. Poor and low-income households typically can’t afford home insurance, making starting over after losing everything even more daunting.
Poor and low-income households looking to rebuild their lives after a tragedy can depend on the Hon. Philip J. Pierre Administration for support.
With the Pierre-led Administration, all hope is not lost. Prime Minister Pierre immediately reinstated the Distress Support Fund (DSF) after assuming Office in 2021.
The Prime Minister’s empathy for citizens in distress inspired Taiwan to partner with the Government of Saint Lucia to re-establish the DSF.
In 2023, Taiwan’s contribution to the DSF increased its annual allocation to a historic $1 million.
On June 3, 2024, Taiwan Ambassador to Saint Lucia, H.E. Peter Chen, handed over $800,000 to the DSF, ensuring Saint Lucians in need can rely on the government for assistance with putting their lives back together.
Reinstating the DSF demonstrates the Pierre Administration’s commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of our society and assures the public that they can depend on the government for support when they need it most.
SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister
