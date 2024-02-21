Pierre Excited Over Guyana President’s Visit – St. Lucia Times

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre is excited over Wednesday’s visit to Saint Lucia by Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali.

“We are excited to have him,” Pierre told reporters regarding the visit, during which Ali will address a joint parliament session.

The Saint Lucia Prime Minister noted that Saint Lucia and Guyana have enjoyed a long-standing friendship.

“There was a lot of movement. Saint Lucians went to Guyana and then Guyanese came to Saint Lucia,” Pierre recalled.

While in Saint Lucia as a special guest for the country’s 45th Independence Anniversary celebrations, President Ali will also address an extraordinary Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture luncheon.

“His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali will speak on Opportunities to Do Business in Guyana,” a Chamber release said.

The release noted that under Ali’s stewardship, Guyana has the fastest-growing economy in the world.

It said President Ali will speak to Chamber business leaders on the offerings, insights, perspectives, and prospects for the Guyana Economy and how Saint Lucian business people can be part of its growth and success.

Apart from addressing the Chamber luncheon, the Guyana leader will hold a special meeting with the Guyanese community in Saint Lucia.

A meeting notice announced that the event would occur on Wednesday at the Financial Center from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

According to the notice, the meeting will provide open dialogue on significant developments happening in Guyana and matters of concern to Guyana and Saint Lucia community members.