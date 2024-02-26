Pierre Attending CARICOM Summit In Guyana – St. Lucia Times

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre leads a delegation to include The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Alva Baptiste and Ambassador to CARICOM and the OECS, Her Excellency Elma Gene Isaac to attend the Forty-Sixth Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Georgetown, Guyana.

The meeting convenes in Georgetown, Guyana from the evening of February 25th to the morning of February 28th, 2024.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana the incoming Chair of CARICOM will deliver the feature address at the Opening Ceremony, setting the tone for the deliberations ahead.

Joining him will be CARICOM Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett and the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit, Outgoing Chairman of CARICOM and Prime Minister of Dominica.

The meeting’s agenda encompasses a wide range of crucial topics, especially high on the agenda is citizen and regional security; an issue which seems to be prevalent throughout the region. Other matters for discussion include the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), climate change, the situation in Haiti and global issues.

Additionally, discussions will focus on the implementation of initiatives to boost food security and intra-regional trade within the Caribbean.

Prime Minister Pierre will return to Saint Lucia prior to the end of the Forty –Sixth Regular Meeting on the morning of Wednesday February 28th, to address pressing issues at home.

Consequently, He will not be attending the Eighth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin America and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Saint Vincent on Friday March 1st,2024.

Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire will act as Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Development, and Youth Economy and Minister for Justice and National Security from the evening of February 25th to the morning of February 28th, 2024.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister