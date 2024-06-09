New Jetty Officially Opened In Micoud North – St. Lucia Times

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre was among government officials at a ceremony on Friday to officially open a new jetty and washroom facility for Micoud North fisherfolk.
Pierre noted that the long-awaited project was a relief to Micoud North people, especially fisherfolk who now have an upgraded environment in which to earn a living.
He noted the fast pace of development initiatives in Saint Lucia under his administration.
“Things are happening so fast that people are wondering what is happening,” the Prime Minister told the ceremony.
He recalled that the previous Friday, the police had received 28 vehicles, over twenty new booths had been officially handed over to Castries vendors, and farmers had received one million dollars in assistance.
The PM noted that the official jetty opening also occurred on a Friday.
Pierre revealed to applause that St. Jude Hospital would be the next big Friday opening.
However, he did not mention a date.
“Very soon because things are getting ready. We have one small step and when we deal with that, I will be able to come and tell you on what Friday we will be opening St. Jude Hospital because St. Jude Hospital will open,” he told his audience
“While people try to disrupt our country we are building it and we are trying to improve it,” Pierre asserted.
He praised Micoud North MP Jeremiah Norbert’s commitment to improving the constituency and his role in getting the jetty for the community, while encouraging him to keep serving the people.
Micoud North fisherfolk faced many challenges without access to a proper jetty, compounded by a buildup of sargassum that negatively impacted their fishing.
