Charity Football Match To Support Soufriere Fishing Community

Hotel Chocolat, in partnership with the Veterans Football Club of Soufriere, Ladera, and Anse Chastanet, is proud to announce, “Kick for a Cause,” a charity football event aimed at raising funds for the Soufriere Fishermen’s Cooperative Society Limited (SFCSL). The event will be held on Saturday, July 6th, 2024, at 6 PM at the Soufriere Mini Stadium.

The SFCSL has been severely impacted by Hurricane Beryl, with extensive damage to their facilities, including their office, ice machine, tackle shop, fishermen’s lockers, fuel pumps, boat repair yard, ice chests, and gas tanks. The funds raised from this event will be crucial in helping the SFCSL rebuild and continue supporting the local fishing community.

In addition to raising funds, this event aims to provide the town with an enjoyable evening of football and community spirit following the hardships caused by the hurricane. The event will feature thrilling football matches: Project Chocolat vs. Veterans and Ladera vs. Anse Chastanet. Entry is $5, and food and drinks will be on sale. We invite everyone to come out and support this worthy cause.

Additionally, the public can look forward to the Soufriere Super League Football Tournament, commencing on July 24th, with teams from Hotel Chocolat, Anse Chastanet/Jade Mountain, Ladera, and Sugar Beach. This tournament will further contribute to community development initiatives.

Join us for an evening of football and charity and help make a positive impact on our community.

SOURCE: Hotel Chocolat