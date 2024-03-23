National Trust Pleased Missing Historic Mill Wheel Returned – St. Lucia Times

The Saint Lucia National Trust is very pleased that the concerted effort of the River Doree Revival Group in collaboration with the National Trust and the Royal Saint Lucia Police force, has led to the return of the historic mill wheel.

Last week, the Trust was informed by a concerned citizen, about tampering with, and possible removal of the historical objects on the site, including the mill wheel, stones from the buildings and other objects.

The Trust advised members of the River Doree Revival Group that there was a possibility that the wheel was at risk of being stolen.

Subsequently the Trust was alerted by the group that the wheel had indeed been taken. During that time, the Trust continued to liaise with the group, the police and the media towards assisting in the recovery of the heritage item.

The Trust was equally alarmed to hear of the concurrent attempt made to steal heritage objects from nearby Balenbouche Estate.

In 1991, The Trust delivered a national Systems Plan for Protected Areas, a comprehensive policy document created through a broad consultative process.

The River Doree – Piaye Landscape was recommended to be one of the Protected Areas within the Systems Plan.

Though the Systems Plan has not been adopted into law, it continues to be used by government as a guidance document in assessing development applications.

In addition to the work the Trust undertook with the River Doree community during the development of the Systems Plan, the Trust made several site visits to River Doree and met with the River Doree Revival Group.

The recommendation that the site should be designated as an Environmental Protected Area, along with the relevant sections of the Physical Planning Act that enable the designation of areas as protected, were provided to the group and presented to the Parliamentary Representative for Choiseul-Saltibus.

In accordance with the Trust Act, the Trust will continue to work with the River Doree Revival Group and the Balenbouche Estate to assist with their campaign to keep their historic built and natural heritage intact and in situ and to have the River Doree historic landscape designated as a Protected Area.

The Trust remains available to advise landowners and other communities on the management and preservation of heritage assets.

The Trust urges the Government to expedite the designation of the area as a protected site as this will provide the Group with the legislative teeth to effect appropriate protection.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia National Trust