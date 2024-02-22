Shots Fired In Vieux Fort – One Dead, Others Injured – St. Lucia Times

One man is confirmed dead in a hail of bullets at West Hall Group, Vieux Fort, on Thursday, and at least two other individuals sustained injuries in the latest flare-up of gun violence.

An eyewitness told St. Lucia Times that amid the gunfire, Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) emergency responders retreated for their safety before returning to the scene.

According to initial reports, the shooting occurred at about 8:00 pm.

The initial reports indicated that two people who sustained gunshot injuries were in stable condition when they were transported to St. Jude Hospital, where several concerned individuals converged in the aftermath of the shooting.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information arrives.