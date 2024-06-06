Millennium Highway To Cul de Sac Roadworks Continue – St. Lucia Times

C.O. Williams Construction Ltd wishes to inform the general and motoring public of the continuation of road works on the Millennium Highway to Cul de Sac Roundabout Project.

The work activities will be carried out between the hours of 7:00 am and 7:00 pm and will focus on the following areas for the period Monday June 3rd, 2024, to Sunday June 16th, 2024.

Focus of works shall be asphalt paving between the Ciceron and Monkey Town junctions along the Millennium Highway and the completion of all sidewalks, kerbs and drainage utility works at the Cul de Sac junction which now operates as a single-lane roundabout.

Please observe the signage and instructions-in place- to facilitate proper and safe usage. Other work activities include:

Millennium Highway:

Road Works in and in the vicinity of the tunnels – Long Delay Expected

Road Single lane traffic (Millennium Highway)

Road Works on OKEU Roundabout

Surveying Activities (Coubaril Junction to Cul De Sac Intersection)

Cul de Sac Intersection:

Road Single lane traffic. (Morne Road, East Coast Road and West Coast Road)

Sidewalk and Kerb Construction (Arms 1 and 2)

Ongoing Earthworks and Drainage Construction near Cul de Sac

Work activities are subject to change depending on weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances.

Temporary accommodations have been made for the safe movement of pedestrians and vehicular traffic within the work zones – traffic lights may be in operation.

All road users and pedestrians are asked to observe the cautionary traffic signage along the road and exercise due care and consideration when traversing the Cul de Sac Intersection and the various sections along the Millennium Highway during the execution of the works.

C.O. Williams Construction Ltd regrets any inconvenience likely to be experienced as a result of the ongoing works and encourages motorists to utilize alternative routes in order to avoid delays.

DELAYS ARE LIKELY AND MAY EXCEED 1 HOUR.

COMPLAINTS & GRIEVANCES:

Complaints and Grievances from the general public can be submitted to the following. WhatsApp Number: 716-0439 Email:[email protected]

SOURCE: C.O. Williams Construction Ltd