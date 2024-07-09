68-Year-Old Castries Man Granted Bail For Firearm

On Thursday, July 4, 2024, the Criminal Investigations Department in Castries, (CID) commenced an investigation into a report of Assault with a Firearm, which occurred in Bisee, Castries, perpetrated by a known male suspect.

During the course of the investigation, investigators obtained a Warrant to Search for Property in the name of sixty-eight-year-old (68) Tyroon Seales also known as “Nya” of Bisee, Castries.

A team of Officers comprised of CID and Special Services Unit (SSU) personnel executed this search warrant on the premises of Tyroon Seales.

On completion of the search, the officers recovered one (1) pistol. As a result, Tyroon Seales was arrested for Possession of Firearm.

He was escorted to the Magistrate’s Court where bail was granted in the sum of twenty thousand dollars (XCD20, 000.00) cash, suitable surety, or land documents.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force