LUCELEC Announces Key Leadership Appointments – St. Lucia Times

Following an organizational redesign in support of the Company’s 2035 Strategic Business Plan, St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) has announced new appointments to its Executive Management Team (EMT).

These new appointees are Chief Engineer Gary Eugene who previously served as the company’s System Control Engineer and more recently, its Transmission and Distribution Manager.

Ziva Phillips who previously served as the Finance and Accounts Manager was appointed Chief Financial Officer – the first female to hold that post in the company.

Sharon Narcisse, who previously served as the Senior Human Resources Manager, was appointed to the role of Chief Human Resource Officer.

LUCELEC’s Executive Management Team is headed by its Managing Director Gilroy Pultie [POOL-tea] who was appointed on July 1, 2023.

The EMT also includes Ian Peter, who was appointed to the role of Chief Strategy Officer on July 1, 2023, having previously served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer.

The Managing Director commended the new appointees on the successful completion of the Executive Coaching Development Program (ECDP) and their subsequent confirmation in their respective roles. “Now that the Executive Management Team is fully established, we can focus even more on forging a synergistic executive led execution of the Company’s business strategy and ensuring operational management of key business decisions,” stated Pultie.

The appointments come at a critical time for LUCELEC, as the Company accelerates the pace of transition efforts to renewable energy and the expansion of its diversification strategy.

The appointments were approved by the LUCELEC Board of Directors at its 208th Meeting on March 08, 2024. They took effect on March 1, 2024.

SOURCE: St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited