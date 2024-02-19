Jean Wants Fedee To Retract ‘Dangerous’ Statement – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia Government Senator Allison Jean has called out former Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee for declaring recently that many perpetrators of crime are ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) supporters.

Fedee is an opposition United Workers Party (UWP) Senator and Second Deputy Leader of the party.

He declared that the SLP seemed to be pandering to lawless behaviour.

“You look at who supported them in the last election. They can’t bark because many of the perpetrators of crime are their supporters,” the former Minister said.

However, he declared he was not saying all SLP supporters are criminals.

But Fedee’s remarks did not sit well with Senator Jean, who said he seemed to say that SLP supporters or the Labour administration could not speak out because they are meddling with criminals.

“I think this is a dangerous statement,” Jean told reporters on the margins of Monday’s Senate sitting.

She said that as a fellow senator, she would like Fedee to be more responsible in his pronouncements.

Jean recalled that the former Tourism Minister referred to the SLP administration as being unable to ‘bark.’

“That again is so offensive because although we sit on opposite sides, we are in the same House,” the Government senator noted.

She said she took the remark very personally.

“It appears that when we sit in the legislature, he sees us as dogs, because only dogs bark,” Jean told reporters.

“We have to also align it with what his leader (Allen Chastanet) said prior to 2021, that he doesn’t listen to barking dogs. He allows barking dogs to bark. So that’s connected. In 2024, we’re still talking about people barking,” she asserted.

Senator Jean requested that Fedee retract his statement.

In addition, she observed the electorate needed to be alert regarding what is meted out to them and make proper decisions regarding who should be their representatives.