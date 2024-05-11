Applications Open For Vendors In West Indies T20 Venues – St. Lucia Times

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 is inviting applications from persons interested in securing concessionary opportunities during the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Tournament.

The ninth edition of ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup takes place from 1 to 29 June in the West Indies and USA.

​ It will be the largest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ever and is expected to attract thousands of fans to its nine host venues.

Residents of the six West Indies host venues who are interested in securing a spot in their host venue should submit inquiries to [email protected] with the following information: Country of interest

Business Name

Contact Person(s)

Contact Number(s)

Preferred email address

Type of product or service on offer (food, bar, craft, etc) Applicants must note that available spaces are limited and applications will be handled on a first come, first serve basis. Once an applicant’s submission has been received and approved, rates for the preferred stadium, and an outline of the documentation required to confirm their position will be provided to the applicant. The ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 aims to have a diverse selection of food, drink and other retail options available for the general public. As such, all types of vendors are encouraged to apply. ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Tournament Director Fawwaz Baksh said:

“This is the biggest and most exciting event to come to our shores in a long time. Business minded persons should do their best to be prepared for the opportunities presented and act quickly.”