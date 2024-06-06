Edward Cites Need For Multi-Hazard Disaster Preparedness – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia’s Minister for Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Shawn Edward, has underscored the need for multi-hazard disaster preparedness.
Edward, Chairman of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency(CDEMA), spoke at a workshop on the national recovery framework and national disaster management plan.
“We live in a multi-hazard environment and that is something we have to continue to accentuate as disaster relief personnel, as disaster management officials,” he told Thursday’s event.
He noted when disasters meant hurricanes and storms in Saint Lucia and the Caribbean.
However, Edward told the workshop that being in a multi-hazard environment must become part of the conversation.
The CDEMA Chairman observed that the Caribbean is the second most disaster-prone area in the world, losing millions annually to hurricanes storms, and other catastrophic events.
He explained that Saint Lucia and the Caribbean cannot confront the challenge alone.
As a result, Edward stressed the importance of collaborating with neighbouring territories and international agencies to build capacity and resilience.
His remarks came as the Caribbean braces for what experts have predicted will be a ‘hyperactive’ 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
The season officially started on June 1, and will end on November 30.
