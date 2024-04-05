Grand Homecoming Planned For Julien Alfred – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia’s sprint queen Julien Alfred is to receive a grand homecoming on Friday.

This will be a triumphant return home for Alfred, her first trip home after securing the world indoor 60-metre championship in Scotland last month.

She stormed to victory in 6.98 seconds.

The anticipation is high as Alfred is expected to touch down at the Hewanorra International Airport around 2:30 p.m., where a welcome ceremony awaits, to be attended by government, sports, and other officials.

A motorcade into the capital, Castries, is also among the plans.

In an exclusive Sportsmax TV interview, the Bowerman Award winner expected a quiet return home.

However, she said she appreciated the ‘overwhelming’ support from Saint Lucians.

The 22-year-old, who grew up in poverty and used to run barefoot, is returning home on a mission to give back to her country.

As part of her mission, Alfred has outlined her plans to launch the Julien Alfred Foundation on Saturday, a platform that will provide opportunities and support to the youth.

“I think it would be a good idea to give back to the youth, just doing things that I wish I had at a young age, to help them grow in the sport or whatever they want to do,” she told Sportsmax TV.