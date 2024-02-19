Fedee Questions Impact Of Drug Cartels On Saint Lucia Crime – St. Lucia Times

Former Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee has raised questions regarding the connection between crime in Saint Lucia and drug cartels in Colombia and Venezuela.

Fedee’s remarks follow the recent arrests and deportations of individuals who had entered Saint Lucia illegally, including Venezuela and Colombia nationals.

“The police just recently reported that they arrested some Colombians and some Venezuelans in the South of the Island,” the former Minister told an opposition United Workers Party (UWP) round table discussion.

“When you have got situations such as these happening, you’ve got to ask yourself, ‘What is the connection between the crime situation in Saint Lucia and the perpetrators of crime and the drug cartels in Colombia and Venezuela?’” The UWP’s Second Deputy Political Leader stated.

He declared that crime threatens the fabric of society, and people are anxious for their safety.

However, Fedee accused the government of being ‘appalling weak’ in managing crime.

At the time the former Minister spoke last week, Saint Lucia had recorded 13 homicides in 2024.

But the fatal shooting of a twenty-one-year-old man in George Fifth Park on Saturday night pushed the homicide toll to fourteen.

Fedee lamented that crime was creeping into schools.

“Young children are now beating up teachers and chopping each other,” he observed.

In addition, the former Minister noted that young people are fighting in the inner city.

In this regard, he urged a new culture of mutual respect, and said the government needs to shoulder its responsibilities.