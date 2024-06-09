T-20 World Cup: Historic Win For Windies Against Uganda – St. Lucia Times

by Sandy Deane
The West Indies created history on Saturday night bundling out Uganda for one of the lowest scores IN T20 World Cups.
The co-hosts of the ICC T20 World Cup thrashed newcomers Uganda by 134 runs in their Group C match here at Providence Stadium in Guyana with left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein taking a five-wicket haul.
West Indies, making use of the familiarity with the home conditions and vital contributions from their batters, especially Johnson Charles (44) and Andre Russell (30 not out), put up an impressive 173 for five on the board.
Brian Masaba was the most successful Ugandan bowler, taking two wickets for 31 runs.
In reply, Uganda could only make 39 runs in 12 overs, with Akeal making it a completely one-sided contest for the two-time T20 world champions, ripping apart the rival top and middle-order.
This was West Indies’ second successive win in the tournament.
Brief scores:
West Indies: 173 for 5 in 20 overs (Johnson Charles 44, Nicholas Pooran 22, Rovman Powell 23, Sherfane Rutherford 22, Andre Russell 30 not out; Brian Masaba 2/31).
Uganda: 39 all out in 12 overs (Akeal Hosein 5/11). (BT/Times of India)
Photo Credit — ICC
