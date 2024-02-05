CTO Celebrates 35 Years, Announces 2024 Theme – St. Lucia Times

Secretary-General of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Dona Regis-Prosper has welcomed 2024 by recognizing January as the organization’s 35th anniversary and inviting regional tourism stakeholders to join the CTO in a yearlong journey of celebrating the rich tapestry of cultures, landscapes and experiences that define the Caribbean.

Introducing the CTO’s theme for this year, “Connecting the Globe, Celebrating Diversity”, Regis-Prosper explained that it underscores the CTO’s commitment to inclusivity, cultural exchange, and sustainable tourism practices. “This is a call to embrace the uniqueness of each destination while recognizing the shared thread that binds us together as one vibrant and diverse Caribbean family,” she stated.

The Secretary-General reflected on the resilience and recovery of the Caribbean tourism sector in 2023, acknowledging the challenges faced and the collective strength demonstrated. “Our Caribbean tourism sector demonstrated remarkable strength and adaptability in the face of challenges and uncertainties,” she noted, adding, “We persevered, worked together, and welcomed visitors back to our beautiful destinations.”

Regis-Prosper highlighted the successful reintroduction of hallmark CTO events, including Caribbean Week in New York and the State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC), and the revitalization of tourism offerings in the region, “ensuring the safety and satisfaction of all who chose to experience the magic of the Caribbean.”

The Secretary-General also noted the strides made by members in sustainable tourism, and the CTO’s ongoing focus on effective communication.

She emphasized the critical role of research in reimagining Caribbean tourism and positioning the CTO as a leading research authority in the field.

She underscored the importance of the region hosting the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in June, describing the tournament as an opportunity to showcase the region’s hospitality, cultural richness, and sporting prowess to the global community.

The tourism executive invited stakeholders to join the CTO in its endeavors to promote the region, expressing eagerness to engage with industry officials at upcoming CTO events such as the Caribbean Conference on Sustainable Tourism Development, April 22-24, 2024, in Grenada.

The 25-member intergovernmental organization’s priorities for the new year include sustainable tourism, membership services, communication and market engagement, research, and the revitalization of the CTO.

SOURCE: Caribbean Tourism Organization