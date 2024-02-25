Child Saved As Fire Destroys Vieux Fort Properties – St. Lucia Times

A public-spirited citizen rushed to the aid of a child with a disability after a fire broke out in a plywood house behind a building housing a restaurant and a barber shop on Clarke Street, Vieux Fort.

According to reports, the child was alone at home on Saturday when the fire started and spread to the restaurant and barber shop.

The reports indicated that firefighters controlled the blaze and prevented it from spreading to other properties.

Fire Chief Downes lauded the firefighters for doing a ‘wonderful job’.

He noted that the responders employed good firefighting strategies.

“It could have been worse,” Downes told St. Lucia Times regarding the Vieux Fort fire.