Hilaire Announces Another Record For Tourism Arrivals

Tourism Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire has announced that tourism arrivals for May reflect another month in which Saint Lucia broke the 2019 record.

Hilaire spoke ahead of Thursday’s Tourism Advisory Committee (TAC) meeting, which will announce the May figures.

“It will show the arrival numbers far exceeding what we achieved last year and certainly the best year we have had on record is 2019 and we continue to top 2019,” the Minister told reporters on Tuesday.

He said Thursday’s TAC meeting would also announce projections for the rest of the year.The Minister explained that Saint Lucia had recorded strong numbers for Carnival.

“It is almost impossible to get a hotel room now or a flight into Saint Lucia, even though we added new flights just for that period. So we are expecting Carnival to be the biggest Carnival that we have had, again topping 2019,” he stated.

PHOTO: File image of Dr. Hilaire speaking with reporters.