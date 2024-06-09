Castries Woman Charged With Fatal Stabbing Of Man – St. Lucia Times

On Saturday, June 1, 2024, about 9:20 p.m. Police Officers attached to the Criminal Investigation Department, Castries responded to a suspected homicide along Jeremie Street, Castries.
Medical personnel relayed to officers, that a forty-one (41) year old, identified as Caleb Sydney, had been pronounced dead at a medical facility.
The resident of Entrepot, Castries, had been conveyed to the facility for care, following an alleged altercation, with his partner in the city.
During the incident, he sustained multiple stab wounds about the body. The female suspect was taken into custody by officers.
Trouya St. Martin, a thirty- one (31) year-old resident of La Pansee, Castries, was formally charged for causing the death of Caleb Sydney.
She was remanded into custody following a bail application before the First District Court on Friday, June 7, 2024.
SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force
