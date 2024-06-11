Castries Man Charged With Darrel Craig Deterville Murder – St. Lucia Times

·2 min read
Home
Local News
Castries Man Charged With Darrel Craig Deterville Murder – St. Lucia Times
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) conducted a comprehensive operation, which included personnel from the Special Operations Team, Major Crimes Unit (MCU), Traffic Enforcement Team (TET), Special Services Unit North (SSU), Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Vulnerable Persons Team (VPT) and Bicycle Unit (BPU) Castries.

This operation led to the arrests of three suspects regarding offences of: Murder, Using Firearm with Intent and Assault with Firearm.

The following individuals were arrested and subsequently charged for the respective offences:

1. Thirty-three-year-old (33) MacGyver Garvin Jn. Louis of Fond Le Grande, Castries was arrested and formally charged by the Major Crimes Unit, for the Murder of thirty-two-year-old (32) Darrel Craig Deterville alias “Darwo” of Pavee, Castries. Darrel Deterville’s body was discovered in a vehicle parked along Nelson Mandela Drive, Vigie Castries, on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. MacGyver Jn Louis was remanded following a bail application before the court.

2. Thirty-year-old (30) Chrisman Lance John of Bois Patat, Castries was arrested and formally charged by the CID in Castries, for the offence of Using Firearm Intent. This charged emanated from a shooting which occurred on Friday, May 31, 2024, at Bois Patat, Castries. Chrisman John is currently awaiting a bail hearing.

Twenty-two-year-old (22) Cijay Charles of Bexon, Castries was formally arrested and charged for the offence of Unlawful Assault with a Firearm by the CID in Castries. This charge stemmed from an investigation into an assault which occurred Sunday, May 12, 2024, at Bexon, Castries. Following his bail application, the First District Court granted Cijay Charles bail in the sum of twenty-thousand dollars (XCD20,000.00) cash, suitable surety, or land documents.

See also

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.

 