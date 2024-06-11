Castries Man Charged With Darrel Craig Deterville Murder – St. Lucia Times

On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) conducted a comprehensive operation, which included personnel from the Special Operations Team, Major Crimes Unit (MCU), Traffic Enforcement Team (TET), Special Services Unit North (SSU), Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Vulnerable Persons Team (VPT) and Bicycle Unit (BPU) Castries.

This operation led to the arrests of three suspects regarding offences of: Murder, Using Firearm with Intent and Assault with Firearm.

The following individuals were arrested and subsequently charged for the respective offences:

1. Thirty-three-year-old (33) MacGyver Garvin Jn. Louis of Fond Le Grande, Castries was arrested and formally charged by the Major Crimes Unit, for the Murder of thirty-two-year-old (32) Darrel Craig Deterville alias “Darwo” of Pavee, Castries. Darrel Deterville’s body was discovered in a vehicle parked along Nelson Mandela Drive, Vigie Castries, on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. MacGyver Jn Louis was remanded following a bail application before the court.

2. Thirty-year-old (30) Chrisman Lance John of Bois Patat, Castries was arrested and formally charged by the CID in Castries, for the offence of Using Firearm Intent. This charged emanated from a shooting which occurred on Friday, May 31, 2024, at Bois Patat, Castries. Chrisman John is currently awaiting a bail hearing.

Twenty-two-year-old (22) Cijay Charles of Bexon, Castries was formally arrested and charged for the offence of Unlawful Assault with a Firearm by the CID in Castries. This charge stemmed from an investigation into an assault which occurred Sunday, May 12, 2024, at Bexon, Castries. Following his bail application, the First District Court granted Cijay Charles bail in the sum of twenty-thousand dollars (XCD20,000.00) cash, suitable surety, or land documents.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force