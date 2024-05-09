Stunning Vocals At Pure Jazz Ladies In Concert – St. Lucia Times

By Coretta Joe

Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival 2024 is the place to be. The sold-out Pure Jazz — Ladies in Concert, held at The Pavilion on the Ramp, was a magical experience with soul-stirring performances that evoked a feeling of deep appreciation for the genre.

The four leading ladies, Shannon Pinel, Christa Bailey, Vaughnette Bigford and Samara Joy, all effortlessly commanded the stage during their respective sets.

The two local belles from Saint Lucia, Pinel and Bailey, showed off their captivating vocal range in their early performances as they belted out immaculately arranged music to an appreciative audience.

Elegantly attired in a royal blue, Pinel’s voice was crisp and clear as she sensually crooned and transported all in attendance to a mythical place, especially when she sang Dark Magic.

Christa Bailey shimmered in gold and delivered an awe-inspiring performance, garnering applause after every song. She enjoyed herself on stage, which endeared her to the patrons. Her covers included Jill Scott’s He Loves Me. The accompanying band featured the legendary Ronald Boo Hinkson on guitar.

Speaking to the media backstage, they enthusiastically encouraged visitors and locals to return to the festival next year because “no one does it like Saint Lucia”.

Trinidadian chanteuse Vaughnette Bigford did not come to play. Halfway through her set, she kicked off her heels, jokingly confessing that she only wore them “for allyuh”.

She curated an eclectic set that featured genres such as R&B, reggae, calypso and soca, and of course, they were all arranged with a jazz twist. The audience loved it! Standout performances from Bigford included Shining Star by The Manhattans, How Can I Leave by Dennis Brown and One Caribbean Song – a jazz-tinged, soca and calypso-inspired arrangement.

Grammy Award-winning vocalist Samara Joy closed out the show and left patrons spellbound with her rich, velvety voice and full spectrum of vocal range. She belted out songs such as Reincarnation of a Lovebird, Now and Then, and If You Never Fell in Love With Me during her almost hour-long set. At just 24 years old, the New York Native and former Ella Fitzgerald scholar is on track to be a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Pure Jazz — Ladies in Concert hit all the right notes and left everyone wanting more — more of the captivating melodies, soulful charm, and more time to soak up the joy that jazz brings.