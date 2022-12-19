Caribbean Travel News Round Up

Black Immigrant Daily News

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Dec. 9, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Dec. 9, 2022:

Aruba, The Dominican Republic and Saint Martin/Sint Maarten are the only three Caribbean destinations to make it on to the TripAdvisor Top 2022 Trending Destinations in the World.

The US Is Warning Americans To Avoid All Travel To Haiti in light of the current security and health situation and infrastructure challenges there.

American Airlines has announced plans to launch nonstop flights from Miami to Tortola in the BVI. American will kick off the first-ever nonstop flights from the United States to the British Virgin Islands, with service set to launch on June 1, 2023.

Get ready for another Margaritaville resort in the Caribbean. The new Margaritaville Beach Villa Resort is set to open in March 2023 in Ambergris Caye in Belize.

Meanwhile, Grace Bay Beach in Providenciales, Turks & Caicos has again claimed the Top spot for Best Beaches in the World, 2022, from TripAdvisor. 25 beaches were featured.

Elizabeth Hurley stars in romantic festive comedy “Christmas in the Paradise,” the fifth film set in the idyllic location of Nevis in the Caribbean and produced by MSR Media’s Philippe Martinez. Christmas in Paradise is available on Prime Video as of November 11, 2022.

Forbes Magazine has named The British Virgin Islands’ Virgin Gorda on its list of top destinations to visit in 2023. Virgin Gorda is the only Caribbean Island to make the list and ranked at 8th.

After three years, The Mount Nevis Hotel in Newcastle, Nevis West Indies is re-opening its doors. As part of their re-opening celebrations, The Mount Nevis Hotel is also promoting a special offer for the month of December. If guests book 7 nights at the hotel, they will receive 2 more nights to enjoy all that Nevis has to offer – free of charge.

Get ready for Junkanoo in The Bahamas. After a two-year hiatus the national cultural festival returns for its largest celebration in downtown Nassau on Boxing Day – Dec. 26, 2022 and Jan. 2, 2023.

The Courtleigh Hotel and Suites in Jamaica is offering 25 percent off on winter bookings now. Book online at courtleigh.com using promo code 25WIN.

NewsAmericasNow.com