Ministry of Equity, Opposition Mourn Death Of Cardinal Kelvin Felix – St. Lucia Times

The Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment, responsible for Ecclesiastical Affairs, and the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) have expressed sorrow at Cardinal Kelvin Felix’s death.

Felix died on Thursday in Castries at 91.

“The Roman Catholic Church, the largest denomination in Saint Lucia, has lost a guiding light,” Equity Minister Joachim Henry stated.

Henry said Felix’s wisdom, compassion, and dedication to the faith have profoundly impacted the lives of many citizens.

” His legacy of love, faith, and service will continue to inspire future generations,” the Minister for Ecclesiastical Affairs noted.

UWP leader Allen Chastanet said: “It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of Cardinal Kelvin Felix, a man who served our nation with unwavering dedication as Archbishop of Saint Lucia from 1981 to 2008.”

According to Chastanet, Cardinal Felix’s life was a testament to faith, compassion, and selfless service to the people of Saint Lucia.

” His spiritual leadership and commitment to uplifting the community have left an indelible mark on Saint Lucia. On behalf of my family and the United Workers Party, I extend heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire Catholic community. May his legacy of love and faith continue to inspire us all,” the opposition leader stated.

Cardinal Felix served as the Roman Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Castries.He was born in Dominica and ordained a priest in 1956.

As Archbishop, he oversaw establishing and managing numerous schools and social programs within the Archdiocese.

In recognition of his service, Pope Francis named him a Cardinal in 2014.